Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,102 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $307.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,903,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

