Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,246 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

