Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

EWL stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

