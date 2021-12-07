Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

