Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after buying an additional 15,235,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

