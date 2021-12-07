Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

