Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 107,801 shares during the period.

BSCO stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

