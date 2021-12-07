Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.