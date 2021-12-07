Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,946 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter.

CTR stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

