Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.