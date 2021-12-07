Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

