Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Overstock.com by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 155,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 125,575 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,521,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.