Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 192.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 30.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $24,004,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TREX opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $138.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

