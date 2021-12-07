Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 149.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 52,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,769.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period.

NYSE UTF opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

