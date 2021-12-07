Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $152.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $158.22.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

