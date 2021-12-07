Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

