Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

MNST opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

