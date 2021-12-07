Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,216,000.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

