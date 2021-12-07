Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

