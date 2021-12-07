Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,025,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 193.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

JMIA stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $69.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

