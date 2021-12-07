Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in América Móvil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in América Móvil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.