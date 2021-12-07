Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 175,223 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Orange stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

