Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,710 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Shares of SPOT opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.81 and a 200-day moving average of $245.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

