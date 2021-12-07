Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,852 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:BEP opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

