Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,734 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

