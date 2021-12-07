Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,535.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,470.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,456.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

