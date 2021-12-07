Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,949 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,550,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $234.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.53. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $157.14 and a 12-month high of $250.24.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

