Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

