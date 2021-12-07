Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,011 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 388,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,070.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

