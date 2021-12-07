PRIZM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $536,253.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $536,253.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001573 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,711,492 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

