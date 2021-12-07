Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Insider Patrick Lin Acquires 3,500 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider Patrick Lin bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 108,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

