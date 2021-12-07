Professional Fighters League Fan Token Trading 22.8% Lower This Week (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $751,946.61 and approximately $10,251.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.59 or 0.08440289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,829.33 or 1.00646421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00077208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

