Project Inverse (XIV) Price Reaches $0.0128

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $529,968.33 and $204,583.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.02 or 0.08408702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,111.12 or 1.00134153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00077220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 41,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

