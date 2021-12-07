Project Pai Price Tops $0.0047 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Project Pai has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $185,043.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 58.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00096295 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,786,946,780 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,855,979 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

