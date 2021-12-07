ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Up 0.2%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $40.12. 1 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

