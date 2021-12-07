ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Down 2.2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 64,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,107,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $11,861,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 218.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 882,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 646,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 507,224 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

