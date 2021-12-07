ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading Down 1.7%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 68,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,853,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

