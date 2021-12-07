ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 10.9%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)’s stock price shot up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.22. 170,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 190,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,558,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

