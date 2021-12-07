ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $20.73

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $18.86. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 588,646 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.