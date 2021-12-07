ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.30. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 914,278 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.