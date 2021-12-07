ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $14.10

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.54. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 136,271 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

