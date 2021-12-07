Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $113.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.80 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $109.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $458.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.27 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $464.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 178,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.