ProxyNode (PRX) Achieves Market Cap of $38,489.39

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 58.3% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $38,489.39 and $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00270409 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003817 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 189,723,825 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, "Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. "

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

