Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.26

Shares of Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $7.44. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

