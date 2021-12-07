Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,079,000 after buying an additional 68,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $339.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.81. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

