Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Sells $8,479,500.00 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PSA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.88. 9,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,450. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

