Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $54.16 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $304.89 million and $54.16 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.78 or 0.08431920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,287.08 or 1.01709973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00077374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

