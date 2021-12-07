Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.12

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.12 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 40.80 ($0.54). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.56), with a volume of 79,183 shares changing hands.

PUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.46) target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.46) target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of £184.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.12.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

