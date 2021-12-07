Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $8.37 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $8.37 or 0.00016625 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $24.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.29 or 0.08425503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.03 or 1.01168696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00076945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

