QASH Price Tops $0.0674 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $23.58 million and $474,773.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00210056 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

